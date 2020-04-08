Westminster police release names of officers involved in shooting

Westminster police released the names of five officers involved in an April 3 incident in which officers shot a man who allegedly raised a rifle at them.
The Westminster Police Department officers are identified as Sergeant Christopher Workman, a patrol supervisor and 12-year police veteran; Acting Corporal Ashley Stahlman, an assistant patrol supervisor and three-year police veteran; Detective Timothy Pheabus, a criminal investigator and 19-year police veteran; Officer Brian Smith, a patrol officer and 1.5-year police veteran; and Officer James O’Brien, a patrol officer and 10-year police veteran.
The five officers remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.
The Westminster Police Department has a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland State Police to investigate incidents where officers fire their service weapons. The department consulted with state police before releasing the officers’ names.
The state police investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded on April 3 after receiving reports of a man walking on the railroad tracks holding a rife. While speaking to the man, later identified as Thomas Charles Henson, 29, of Westminster, police say he pointed the rifle at responding officers. Police fired, striking him three times.
Medics arrived on scene and then he was transported for medical treatment by helicopter. His condition was described as stable on Monday.