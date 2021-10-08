Westminster Oyster Stroll returns this weekend

The Westminster Oyster Stroll Festival is far more than oysters, music, food and fun for the community.
Hosted by Westminster Parks and Recreation, the event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of oyster aquaculture and the Chesapeake Bay.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet at least five different oyster farmers and taste the varying flavors of oysters throughout the region.
According to the event website, farm-raised oysters are a sustainable product that bring jobs to rural portions of Maryland, while helping clean the waters of the bay.
From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Historic Downtown Westminster, guests are invited not only to enjoy fresh oysters, but also live music, an array of around 100 local vendors and samples of wine, spirits and beer.
The event directly supports Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s Living Reef Action Campaign, an initiative begun in 2015 through the Central Region Chapter in Carroll County and focused on engaging students through in-class and hands-on STEM programs that encourage environmental stewardship.
There are a variety of opportunities available to schools ranging from one-day, in-class speakers to on-site construction of three-dimensional artificial reef components for eventual deployment in the bay and its tributaries.
David Sikorski, executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association, said the event will kick off the program with the demonstration of an artificial reef.
Starting next week, the group will begin working with Carroll County Public School students over the course of several months to build their own reefs.
Sikorski mentioned the last Oyster Stroll Festival in 2019 collected around 30,000 oysters that were recycled and put back into the bay.
“A lot of people enjoyed it,” he said. “It shows that [purchases from] oyster farms are a good and sustainable choice.”
General admission tickets will be available on event day for $10 per person. One token will be included with all tickets for redemption of one free beer or bottle of water. All other beverages and food must be purchased separately.
It’s free for children 12 years old and under to attend the event.
Table Tickets can be purchased prior to the event for $150 per table. Each table ticket includes entry for one to six people along with a reserved table, limited samples and one-hour early access to the festival at 11 a.m.
A children’s zone at the festival will offer kids the opportunity to learn how oyster’s filter water as well as collect oyster shells, complete coloring pages and watch two live oyster dissections for free.
“We’re certainly very excited to have events back up and running,” Abby Gruber, director of Westminster Parks and Recreation, said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone out on Main Street.”