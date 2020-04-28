Trainloads of dirt taken from Westminster to New Windsor as Carroll County stormwater project commences

There will be a little piece of Westminster in New Windsor from now on.
Maryland Midland Railway on April 15 began hauling trainloads of dirt from the city to the town as part of a Carroll County stormwater project. Over the next few months, 70,000 cubic yards of dirt will make the journey, according to Chris Heyn, bureau chief of resource management for the county.
“So far it looks like it’s working pretty well,” Heyn said Tuesday.
Once the dirt is gone, a pond will be built to serve as a stormwater management facility in Westminster, to follow the county’s requirements of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. About 200 acres of stormwater runoff will be collected in this pond, filtering clean water that would then flow into Little Pipe Creek, according to Heyn.
The dirt taken to New Windsor has a second purpose. The dirt will fill an empty pit — a former wastewater lagoon. The town no longer needs the lagoon since it upgraded its wastewater treatment, Heyn said, and by filling the lagoon the town will be able to repurpose the land. Some of the dirt will also go to a farmer in New Windsor who will be able to use it for agriculture, Heyn said.
Transporting the dirt by train instead of dump truck reduces the disturbance to residents and also means there will be less wear on the roads, Heyn said. Once the train pulls into New Windsor, trucks only need to transport it a couple hundred feet to the site.
“Every trainload is the equivalent of between 50 and 60 dump trucks,” he said.
He estimates between 100 and 150 total trips will be required to move the dirt by train.
The train usually arrives from Union Bridge to Westminster by 7:30 a.m., and each day work will stop by about 5 p.m. so the train can stop running by 6, Heyn said.
The commissioners approved a $562,400 contract with the railroad in August, then in February provided funding for construction, dirt handling, and construction management services, for about $2.1 million. The cost is comparable to transporting the dirt by dump truck exclusively, according to Heyn.
The project had been in the planning, design and permitting stages since 2014, Tom Devilbiss, county director of land and resource management, said in February. Carroll County received “extensive” grant funding through the Maryland State Highway Administration for the project, and as a result the review process took a while, as “they do a little extra scrutiny,” Devilbiss then told the commissioners.
Heyn hopes the project will be complete by the fall, though weather might affect the timeline.