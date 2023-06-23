76-year-old Westminster woman charged with murder in beating death of husband

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 76-year-old Westminster woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 72-year-old husband, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees and Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker stated in a joint news release Friday.

Gail Joy D’Anthony of the 300 block of Royer Road was arrested and charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder.

D’Anthony was arrested Wednesday in Cumberland and waived a bail review Friday in Allegany County. She is being held without bail pending transfer to the Carroll County Detention Center.

According to a news release from the state’s attorney, at 7:38 p.m., March 1, Westminster Police Department officers and emergency medical personnel were called to D’Anthony’s home for a report of a cardiac arrest. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and John D’Anthony III was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy determined that he suffered extensive injuries, including blunt force trauma throughout his body, lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes and large contusions to his hands and forearms.

The medical examiner determined that John D’Anthony’s injuries were not the result of a fall or natural death and ruled his death a homicide.

The news release said that on May 24, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigated the D’Anthony home, where they found suspected blood splatter. It was collected and analyzed and found to be consistent with the blunt force trauma injuries found on D’Anthony.

Detectives learned earlier this month that Gail D’Anthony allegedly told a witness that she killed her husband by pushing him to the ground, where he hit his head on the floor, then left the room and returned with a cane which she used to bludgeon him on the head, and used the cane to prevent him from getting up, the news release said.

“This arrest and prosecution were the result of much sweat and shoe leather on the part of folks at both the Sheriff’s and State’s Attorney’s Offices, especially Det. Ashley Owens and Assistant State’s Attorneys Amy Ocampo and Connie Yarborough,” Shoemaker said in the news release. “All of us in law enforcement in Carroll are committed to protecting vulnerable victims of domestic violence, no matter how young or old.”