Westminster to issue bonds for pool repairs; council grants Boys & Girls Club funding for summer camps

It was a summery meeting Monday as the Mayor and Common Council of Westminster discussed a pool repair project and a grant for a nonprofit summer camp. They also voted on changes aimed at helping “clean up” some of the town code regarding fees for city services.
The meeting began with a public hearing on the city’s plan to fund repairs for the Westminster Municipal Pool by issuing bonds. No members of the public submitted comments by email or called in.
The city hired a firm last year to audit the pool. The auditors found that there were cracks in the shell leaking water, as well as other issues, costing the facility money and possibly getting in the way of code compliance.
The bonds to be issued and sold may not exceed $1,225,000, an amount the council reached after discussing the different options for repairing and updating the pool. They rejected some more ambitious updates that would have been upwards of $3 million.
If the city defaults, it runs the risk of the state treasurer withholding state money for the city.
The information about the bond is included in the agenda packet on the city’s website.
The council voted, 3-1, with council member Kevin Dayhoff the sole dissenting vote. After the meeting he wrote in a message to the Times, “I definitely want to fix the pool. Now is the time to fix it. While I understand where my colleagues are coming from, I guess I just ended-up on the other side of the fence on this one.”
“I do not wanna spend money out of the operating budget to pay for interest on a loan we do not need. I mean, we have the money in capital reserves. It would not have cost us anything to pull the money out of the reserves that have been set aside for these purposes. You know, in the end — I work with a great bunch of folks — it will all work out…”
Summer camp grant
The council also took the unusual step of granting funds to help out a nonprofit program, voting to grant the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster $10,000 to help with the increased costs of running its summer camp.
The city usually holds summer camps of its own, but chose to cancel them this year because of COVID-19 and the related safety measures and restrictions in place. Council members said the grant was justified because the nonprofit was providing a service to residents that the city normally would.
“In my view, this is offering a lot of young people the opportunity for some structure to their summer,” council President Gregory Pecoraro said. “I think it’s a good service to the city and to the community.”
The club sent a member to Mayor Joe Dominick proposing the idea, and he shared it with the council members. Dominick, who is not a voting member of the council, said, “I definitely support this. I think it’s a good thing. I do think that we have been careful, and we should continue to be careful, with supporting nonprofits because there are far more nonprofits out there than we can support.”
Council member Ann Thomas Gilbert proposed that they round up the $9,206 request to $10,000. The motion passed, with Gilbert, Dayhoff and Pecoraro voting in favor. Council members Tony Chiavacci and Benjamin Yingling recused themselves from the vote because of ties to the Boys & Girls Club.
After the meeting, Erin Bishop, marketing director for the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, gave more specifics on what the day camp will look like when it starts July 6. The number of campers is about half of a typical year, at 70, and the camp is seven weeks, rather than 10, after being pushed back.
Bishop said staff has put in an incredible amount of time trying to plan a camp that is safe but also fun. They consulted on state guidelines and got approval from county Health Officer Ed Singer. She was thankful that the club had moved into its new Main Street building, which has much more space than their previous location.
The grant will help with “a lot of added costs that are not in your typical budget,” Bishop said. These include sanitizing the building every day, purchasing thermal imaging scanners to record temperatures, purchasing backup digital thermometers, steam cleaning the carpets daily, installing sneeze guards and wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers, and buying an electrostatic sprayer to help with the “constant cleaning” of surfaces that kids will touch.
The Boys & Girls Club is especially grateful for the grant because many of their fundraising efforts have been limited this year.
To prepare for camp, organizers had to create detailed plans while still trying to keep things fun. For example, the younger campers are using Hula Hoops as a reminder for social distancing, and typical tag has been replaced with a version where kids tag one another with pool noodles.
The morning will be education-based. “We really are trying to help our kids do some learning-loss recovery,” Bishop said. “I think some of our kids were the unintended victims of that shift to online learning.”
The afternoons mean activities, from arts and crafts to outdoor recreation to projects in the nearby community garden. Because they can’t bring the kids out on field trips, they’re bringing activities to them, from a magician to a weekly visit from a snowball truck.
Fees
The council voted unanimously on two ordinances in hopes that the process for updating and adjusting fees for services would be easier, according to a staff memo accompanying the documents. The council will be able to adjust fees by voting on a resolution to change a city fee schedule rather than having to change the city code itself.
The changes allows the city to quickly put in place the new rates for the Family Fitness Center membership structure and the recently approved new pool membership/daily usage rates.
In the course of drafting the legislation, City Attorney Elissa Levan also found that the city should reduce its rates for providing documents to the public as required under the Maryland Public Information Act. The previous rates were appropriate when enacted because of the cost of making copies at the time, but should be lowered to reflect the costs of today, she said. This also lowers the cost of accident reports from the Westminster Police Department.
Utility fees and fees for violating city code are not affected.
Comments can be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk at comments@westgov.com