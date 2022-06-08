Downtown Westminster upgrading to energy-efficient LEDs

Streetlights illuminating Westminster’s municipal buildings, parking garages and off-street parking lots across downtown will soon get upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs, Mayor Mona Becker said.

“We’re replacing high-energy hydrogen lights that take up so much energy with bright, white LEDs which will give us huge energy and financial saving, as well as it being a green initiative,” Becker said.

Advertisement

Westminster’s Public Works staff have been working with BGE’s SmartEnergy Savers Program to upgrade city facilities with more efficient streetlight replacements.

“We’ve already worked on our downtown lights to replace them with low-level pedestrian lighting, so what we’re doing now is really helping the city save money by upgrading our lighting even more,” Becker said.

Advertisement

The project, which was unanimously approved in Becker’s capital operating budget on May 23, calls for the replacement of lights at Westminster Police Department, Westminster Department of Maintenance, Family Center, Longwell Garage, Conway Lots A and B, Westminster Community Pool, Westminster City Hall, and Westminster Liberty Garage.

The program is expected to be completed in under a year, Becker said.

The total cost of the project is around $267,000, according to the city’s website. Funding for the project comes from city funds, BGE incentives of about $188,000, and a grant of about $55,000 from the Maryland Energy Administration.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

“The city is really only spending about $24,000 of its own money,” Becker said.

Becker called the project a wise investment that will lead to reduced maintenance and energy costs for the city. She said the upgrade will effectively pay for itself over about two years factoring in the energy cost savings.

Advertisement

Westminster council member Daniel Hoff expressed similar sentiments about the project’s cost efficiency.

“I think it’s great, anything we can do to be more energy efficient I think is great for the city and great for the taxpayers because it’s going to save them money in the long run,” Hoff said.