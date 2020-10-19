Westminster home burns, resident hospitalized for smoke inhalation

A resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a Westminster home caught fire early Sunday morning.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Band Hall Hill Road, according to a fire marshal news release. The one-story, single-family dwelling caught fire at about 1:57 a.m. due to an “unspecified event involving an exhaust fan in the bathroom,” the release reads. An occupant inhaled smoke and was taken to Carroll Hospital.
About 15 firefighters from Manchester got the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes, according to the release. The home sustained abut $5,000 in damage. There were smoke alarms present but they were taken down, the release states.
