Dozens of firefighters, several agencies respond to extinguish Westminster house fire

More than 75 firefighters took over two hours to control a Wednesday night fire in Westminster that resulted in no injuries, according to Kevin Dayhoff of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire was first reported at 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. When Westminster fire arrived to the scene, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the front of a multistory residence with heavy fire in the basement, Dayhoff said in a statement.
“It was spreading rapidly to the upper floors,” he added. “Two occupants managed to escape without injuries.”
Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company stated on its Facebook page the fire “quickly expanded” to the first floor, and substantial smoke went into the second floor of the nearly 6,800-square-foot home.
Dayhoff said extra units from other area fire companies, like Pleasant Valley, Reese, Gamber and Sykesville, were dispatched due to the heavy fire and because basement fires are dangerous. Also on the scene were units from Baltimore County, Upperco and Frederick County. The firefighters also received assistance from Baltimore Gas and Electric, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal’s office reported Thursday morning the fire caused an estimated loss of $400,000 in the two-story home and the preliminary cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dayhoff said units remained on the scene until 2:30 a.m.
“The men and women of the Westminster Fire Department urge folks to remain vigilant and fire safe as cold weather arrives, and friends and family gather for the Christmas and Hanukkah holiday season,” Dayhoff said in a statement. “Firefighters remind folks to double-check their smoke alarms to make sure they are in good working order and to always maintain two exits from the building in the event of a fire.”