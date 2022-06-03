Westminster High School graduates honored for perseverance through challenging high school career

Seniors stand to be recognized for their academic accomplishments during Westminster High School's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022, at McDaniel College on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As the 366 graduates of Westminster High School walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Friday afternoon, hundreds of family members joined teachers and staff from the school to applaud their efforts and perseverance.

“They survived virtual school, hybrid school, lost sports and missed activities,” said Principal Katie Nefflen. “The Class of 2022 showed resilience in the face of COVID, overcoming obstacles and, as seniors, leading the school back to ‘We are Westminster, We are One.’”

About 60% of the graduates said they would pursue a degree at a four-year college, while 21% said they would attend a two-year college, 11% will enter the workforce, 4% said they would take a “gap year” or were undecided, 3% plan to enlist in the military, and 1% will enter a trade school.

In the senior class, 123 students completed a total of 333 dual enrollment classes offered by Carroll Community College.

Among the graduates honored during the ceremony was Nicole James, who is one of three incoming freshmen to receive the McDaniel College Dorsey Scholarship, the highest academic honor at the Westminster college. It is a four-year scholarship that includes full tuition, room and board and is valued at more than $200,000. Students do not apply for the award but are chosen from the Honors applicant pool. The Dorsey Scholars Program is supported by a $6.7 million estate gift from 1891 alumnus Philip Henry Dorsey, the largest bequest for scholarships in McDaniel’s history.

James plans to major in social work at McDaniel. While at Westminster High, she served as class president, founded the school’s Environmental Action Club, and was a member of a number of honor societies and clubs.

Another outstanding graduate honored at the ceremony was Isabel Erb, whose award-winning Advance Placement research project, “The Portrayal of Charles Manson in Film and Television,” earned her a full scholarship to Frostburg State University. Frostburg will use Erb’s paper to write the curriculum for a class the university will offer, according to school officials.