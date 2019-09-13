Suspected grenade found in Westminster; authorities find it’s not active

Authorities investigated a suspected grenade in Westminster on Friday afternoon but later determined it was not active.
The suspected grenade was found in the grass in the unit block of South Church Street, according to a Facebook post from the Westminster Police Department.
As of 5 p.m. the Westminster Police Department announced on their Facebook page that the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined that the grenade was not active. The office is investigating.
According to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal, “Diagnostics were performed on the hand grenade in question and it was determined to be inert (free from explosives that could cause injury).”
It’s unknown who belonged to the grenade or how it ended up where it did, according to the notice. An area resident discovered it.