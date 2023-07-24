Westminster’s Route 140 blocked in both directions as crews work to repair damage to gas line

Emergency personnel and repair crews have spent most of Monday responding to a 24-inch gas line break on College View Boulevard at the intersection of Route 140 and Littlestown Pike in Westminster, leaving traffic shut down in both directions.

Crews responded to a gas line break on College View Boulevard at the intersection of Route 140 and Littlestown Pike Monday. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Repair work by Baltimore Gas and Electric continued into the evening on the gas line that was hit earlier in the day by a highway guardrail contractor.

“The gas line was hit on eastbound Route 140, near the bridge over (Route) 97,” Charlie Gischlar, Maryland State Highway Administration deputy director of communications, said late Monday afternoon. “We’re trying to get westbound 140 open as soon as possible. Eastbound lanes could possibly open late (Monday night).”

Gischlar said the issue would definitely impact evening rush hour traffic through the city. Eastbound traffic on Route 140 was being detoured at WMC Drive, and westbound Route 140 was detoured at Sullivan Road.

The Carroll County Emergency Communications Center received reports of a gas line break at 11:26 a.m., Monday, said Kevin Dayhoff, spokesperson for the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

Capt. Corey Milewski took command of the incident, Dayhoff said, and determined that a contracting crew installing guard rails had struck a gas line.

Other agencies that responded to the scene were the Westminster Police Department, Westminster Department of Public Works, Maryland State Police, State Highway Administration, and Baltimore Gas and Electric. Units from the Reese & Community Fire Company and agencies from Frederick and Howard counties also responded to the scene.

BGE arrived at 12:55 p.m., and shut off electric to six houses adjacent to the site of the gas line break.

There have been no reported injuries.

This story may be updated.