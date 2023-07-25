All lanes of Westminster’s Route 140 now reopened to traffic, State Highway Administration says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon that all lanes of Route 140 in Westminster had been reopened to vehicle traffic after being closed most of Monday and Tuesday due to a gas line break.

The highway administration is calling the incident that snarled traffic in Westminster an accident, and said Tuesday that it would investigate the circumstances of the incident “to determine responsibility.”

Baltimore Gas and Electric employees work at the site of the gas line break in Westminster on Monday, July 24. (Kevin Earl Dayhoff - Westminster Fire Department)

Crews with Baltimore Gas and Electric worked to repair the line Tuesday along College View Boulevard at the intersection of Route 140 (Baltimore Boulevard) and Route 97 (Littlestown Pike) in Westminster.

As of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, one traffic lane had opened on eastbound Route 140, according to Kevin Dayhoff, spokesperson for the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident began Monday morning in Westminster. The Carroll County Emergency Communications Center received reports of the gas line break at 11:26 a.m., Monday, Dayhoff said. Capt. Corey Milewski of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department took command of the incident, determining that a contracting crew installing guard rails had struck the line.

Agencies from across Carroll County as well as units from Frederick and Howard counties responded to the scene Monday. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.