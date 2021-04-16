Forum for Westminster mayoral candidates set for April 21, questions sought

The Community Media Center (CMC) has partnered with the Carroll County Times to hold a Westminster Mayoral Candidates Forum on Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
Mona Becker and Dennis Daniel Dillion are running for the office of mayor of Westminster and have confirmed participation in the forum.
Westminster’s municipal election is set for Tuesday, May 11.
Due to COVID-19, the forum will be held virtually and streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, www.carrollmediacenter.org and on Facebook and YouTube.
Bob Blubaugh, editor of the Carroll County Times will serve as the moderator for the event. The public is encouraged to submit their questions prior to the forum by emailing them to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
The Westminster Mayoral Candidates Forum will be recorded for rebroadcast. The first rebroadcasts will be on cable channel HD-1086 on Wednesday, April 21 at 10:30 p.m., Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 12 noon. The forum will continue to air on cable channels HD-1086 and channel 19 through May 10, 2021. For additional dates and times visit the Community Media Center channel guide at www.carrollmediacenter.org.
In addition to the candidates forum, the Community Media Center is creating a special Municipal Election Voters Guide on the CMC website at www.carrollmediacenter.org. The Voters Guide will included a listing of all candidates running for public office in the 2021 Municipal Elections. Each municipality will have their own page to include candidate listings, candidate video profiles, election dates, polling locations and times.