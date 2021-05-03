xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Westminster barn fire causes $350,000 worth of damage

By
Carroll County Times
May 03, 2021 12:48 PM
Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company was the primary responder to a blaze that did an estimated $350,000 in damage to a barn in the 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Westminster on Saturday, May 1.
Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company was the primary responder to a fire that significantly damaged a Westminster barn that housed a contracting company.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal stated in its notice of investigation that the fire happened in the 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Westminster on Saturday at noon.

The 55-foot-by-40-foot barn had an estimated loss of $350,000 in damages, and it took approximately 60 firefighters some two hours to bring the blaze under control.

The notice states the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it did note it was discovered by the owner and the area of origin was inside the barn. No injuries have been reported.

The barn was home to Miller Contracting, according to Jon Miller, who said his father ran the company. They provide general contracting services to various businesses like car dealerships and a Verizon store. Miller said his parents, who live near the barn, noticed smoke at the barn on Saturday.

“When he actually opened up the door, smoke was just barreling out,” he said.

Miller said his father moved what he could from around the barn but soon after, flames started to blaze. He said nobody was injured.

Business items and personal equipment were destroyed by the fire in the barn, Miller said. Part of the barn was the business’s main office as well as a workshop. But there were also four-wheelers, tractors, a camper and the family boat. He said they have to get started on rebuilding and he has been talking to the insurance company.

Miller said the firefighters were proactive and did a “heck of a job.”

