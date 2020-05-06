Members respond to proposed shutdown of Westminster fitness center

The council received feedback in the form of public email before the start of the meeting. Common themes included a feeling of “devastation” of the loss of the community built there. Many said the fitness center felt like a family. Others said is one of few centers in Carroll that offers childcare along with fitness services and is lower in price than other offerings. Some asked why members hadn’t been asked whether they would pay more for services or conduct fundraisers in order to keep the fitness center running. The video of the meeting had received more than 550 comments on Facebook, where it was posted live, by the next morning.