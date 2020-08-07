Westminster council cancels rest of 2020 events, will explore socially distanced alternatives

“In other places that have held drive-in movies, they required people to stay in their vehicles unless using the restrooms, etc. Some events had concessions, where people could order by text and have food delivered to their car,” Singer said in the email. “There are many ways this could be done, but the event just has to be designed to keep people from gathering in large groups outside of their vehicles. In other places they had broadcast the audio to be received on the car radio.”