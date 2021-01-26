Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick says he won’t seek second term

The mayor of Westminster said Tuesday he won’t seek a second term.
Mayor Joe Dominick told The Times he is not seeking reelection once his four-year term is complete. Family and a busier business life are reasons he is taking a step back.
Election day for Westminster is set for May 11. In addition to mayor, there will be two seats on the city’s common council at stake.
The deadline to file for candicacy is March 30. The names of the candidates will be announced April 12. Shannon Visocsky, Westminster’s city clerk, said the names of candidates who have filed for the election will not be released until then.
Former council member Mona Becker recently announced her candidacy for mayor in a letter to the Times.
Dominick said during his term there isn’t a specific project or action that should have his name on it. He was only part of a bigger plans that may not be complete during his term.
He referenced “cathedral thinking,” a concept that was started hundreds of years ago when cathedrals in Europe were being built. The people who designed them were not alive when the cathedrals were finished. He used the water reuse pilot as an example of that, as well as the purchase of the Stockdale property on Main Street after decades of attempts.
“People are going to hopefully see the fruits for that,” he said. “Some other mayor is going to get credit for that and that’s fine.”
Dominick said he wouldn’t give advice to the next mayor.
“The idea is if there’s a person that’s chosen by the residents here, they’re the ones who should be making the decisions,” he said.
The mayor said he may run for council or mayor again in the future and he still has plans to be involved in the community.
Becker, who elected not to run for reelection two years ago, served on the common council from 2015 and 2019. She said she has lived in the city for about 20 years and that she stepped away from the council because of a job change and to focus her attention in other areas.
“I’m a firm believer in public service,” she said. “When you have the opportunity to give back to the community in some way, I really think that you should take it.”
Running for mayor has been Becker’s goal for quite some time but she did not want to run against an incumbent. After she heard Dominick was not seeking a second term, she saw an opportunity.
Becker works as an earth science, AP environmental and physics teacher at Westminster High School.
If Becker goes on to win, she’d be Westminster’s first woman mayor. She said it’s an important detail because gender representation matters.
“It would be humbling to be part of that history,” she said noting that history isn’t the only reason she is running. “I’m running because I love Westminster.”
Latest Carroll County News
Westminster’s common council approved charter amendments Monday night pitched by the Elections office which include reporting all campaign contributions without threshold and increased fines for election-related violations.