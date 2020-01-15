Pecoraro said he is excited for two development projects in the city that almost bookend Main Street. The renovation of the old BB&T bank into administrative offices will improve working conditions for city staff and make a better place for citizens to come in and work with city staff. On the opposite end of the street, the Stocksdale property, which the city purchased from the Stocksdale family near the end of 2019, has been for years identified as a key property in the city’s downtown. The city is seeking to hire an advisor to get the word out to developers and move forward on a project that will be a good fit and a business boon to downtown.