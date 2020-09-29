Westminster man hit by car, badly injured while crossing road, police say

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Westminster on Monday night, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, was hit by a black 2017 Honda Civic in the area of Englar Road and Monroe Street at about 8:10 Monday night, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
In its initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that a 19-year-old Westminster was driving the Civic north on Englar Road when he hit the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothes and was crossing the road but not in a crosswalk. The release does not address whether the driver will be cited or charged in relation to the incident.
The pedestrian was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to treat life-threatening injuries, the release states, and the driver of the Civic was taken by ambulance to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information may contact Cpl Prushinski at mprushinski@carrollcountymd.gov.