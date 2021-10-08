First responders rescue Westminster man from car that was suspended on retaining wall for two hours

Emergency crews work to retrieve a car that crashed through a fence in order to safely access the driver after the crash left it perched on the edge of a retaining wall, behind the Phyllis Green Professional Building in Westminster Friday Oct. 8, 2021. According to Kevin Dayhoff, a spokesman for the Westminster fire company, units were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision behind the Phyllis Green Professional Building on Washington Road in Westminster at around 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival responders found a vehicle that had crashed though a fence and was suspended over a high retaining wall. Approximately 25 personnel from the Westminster, Gamber, Reese, Pleasant Valley , New Windsor and Hampstead fire companies as well as the Carroll County Advanced Technical Rescue Team and the Lutherville fire company from Baltimore county were able to retrieve the car from the ledge in about two hours. The driver of the car was extricated at 1:04 p.m., evaluated by EMS personnel from the Westminster fire company and released on the scene. Emergency responders cleared the scene by 1:30 and the accident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police. (Dylan Slagle)