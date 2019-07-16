Crash in Hampstead believed to be result of medical emergency, Carroll police say

A 58-year-old Westminster man was rushed to Carroll Hospital by ambulance Sunday after his vehicle veered off the road in Hampstead, police say.
Tim Brown, public information officer with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, believes the driver, who was the sole occupant of the 2017 Honda, suffered a “medical emergency” prior to the 9:15 a.m. crash in the 1800 block of North Cape Horn Road. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, Brown said.
The vehicle “ran off the road through a fence,” he said.
The vehicle was towed, according to Brown. He did not have information on the driver’s medical status Monday morning.