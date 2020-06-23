Westminster officials lifting some coronavirus measures on city staff, detail expected relief funds

Coronavirus relief funding, new guidelines for city staff and a review of the city audit were all on the agenda when the Westminster Mayor and Common Council met Monday.
In his address, Mayor Joe Dominick said the city was completing the review of plans to bring city staff in many departments closer to pre-coronavirus pandemic conditions. The city offices will remain closed to the public for in-person inquiries and the police department’s lobby will also remain closed to the public.
“We want it to be as close to normal as possible,” he said. “I think we’re achieving that while also maximizing and keeping safety in mind for our staff and our residents.”
The city faced pricing and availability challenges in getting personal protective equipment and disinfection supplies, he said. Staff who return to work in city buildings will be asked to wear PPE and maintain a six-foot distance as much as possible.
Staff members who can continue working remotely just as efficiently will do so to limit the number of people in city buildings. For staff in public works areas that require in-person work, the city is taking measures like staggering lunch breaks and trying to keep one employee per truck whenever possible.
Public amenities are mostly open except for the bathrooms at Westminster City Park and community room rentals, Dominick said.
That includes the Family Fitness Center, which was saved from the chopping block during the recent budget process that concluded earlier in the month, after public outcry against its possible closure. The facility is open at 50% capacity as required by the governor’s executive order. City Administrator Barbara Matthews said that the Recreation and Parks Department was reporting many reservations for fitness classes and child care.
Council President Greg Pecoraro said he visited the center himself and was greeted at the entrance by a staff member who took his temperature and provided hand sanitizer. He said he was impressed that guests and staff seemed to be taking coronavirus-related precautions seriously.
“I’m pleased we were able to reopen under what looked to me like pretty safe conditions,” he said.
The city is still holding meetings via Zoom video calls, though the council members hope to talk about resuming some in-person meetings soon. The meeting is archived on the website and YouTube channel for the Community Media Center.
Relief funding
The council took an administrative step toward receiving the city’s allotted funding of about $125,000 from the federal coronavirus relief package.
All expenses were approved for reimbursement. The worksheet outlining the city requests is posted with the meeting agenda on the city’s website.
The largest individual line items were hazard pay for police department employees, at $64,000, and for public works employees at $12,500. Funding was also requested for PPE, cleaning supplies and thermometers, across all departments, totaling more than $14,000, and over $15,000 was used to pay overtime for water treatment staff. About $11,000 was used for equipment and services needed for remote work.
Audit
The council had asked city staff to hold a follow-up discussion on their eight findings in the fiscal year 2019 audit of the city’s finances and the city’s plans to correct any issues presented.In Monday’s meeting, city staff summarized each of those items and steps that had been taken or were in process to correct them.
A summary and the full text of the audit is included with the meeting agenda.
Tammy Palmer, director of finance and administration, said the findings this year were not necessarily ”a result of a change in operations or something differently that we did. It just so happens that we have an audit team that’s more comprehensive and a little stricter. And we welcome that ... We look forward to keeping up with all of the current standards and making sure that we’re doing the best we can for the city.”
Other business
A job announcement was posted for the director of human resources position, which will become vacant when the current director retires. A consulting group hired by the city plans to start reviewing applications July 31.
The city’s usual Arbor Day celebration was canceled this year, but the city’s Tree Commission still planted four trees on West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Mark Depo, director of community planning and development, reported that the construction of Mission Barbecue at the former site of Friendly’s and a building project at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Md. 140 and Center Street both moved forward with conditions.
Downtown restaurants have been reaching out to the city for approval to expand outdoor dining into sidewalks and parking spaces, he said.
Police Chief Thomas Ledwell said the department held their annual awards and promotions ceremony online this year, naming their Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Rookie of the Year. The videos are archived on the police department’s Facebook page.
He said there had been a string of thefts from vehicles, which were not unusual for this time of the year, but the department was adding more patrols in the area and using flyers and social media to remind people to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.
The City of Westminster Public Housing Authority’s five-year plan was approved by Department of Housing and Urban Development. Laurel Davis, division director for the Baltimore Field Office, complimented the completeness and quality of Westminster’s plan.
The next meeting of the Mayor and Common Council will be a special meeting June 29 at 7 p.m. A public hearing will take place where residents can comment on the bond the city plans to take out improvements and fixes to Westminster Municipal Pool.
Residents may email written comments to comments@westgov.com. The meeting will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/westminstermd/, but those who don’t have a Facebook account may email comments@westgov.com with “CDA loan public hearing” in the subject line to listen along. Citizens may also sign up to call in and testify during the meeting by emailing their name, address and the number they will use to call in to comments@westgov.com. They should include “speak during CDA loan public hearing” in the subject line.