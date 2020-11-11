Westminster council cancels reverse holiday parade

The Miracle on Main Street Electric Holiday Parade was canceled at the mayor and council’s July 27 meeting, when all events in their traditional forms were axed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19 with the caveat that the city would try to find safe ways to hold alternative events. Dominick said at the time: “I don’t see us having any [events] for the rest of the year, and I think it’s smart that we just admit that to ourselves so that we can focus or time, energy and resources on other things.”