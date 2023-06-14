City of Westminster takes first steps to allow sale of recreational cannabis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Westminster Common Council is moving forward with city code changes in order to make way for the sale of recreational cannabis starting July 1.

The Common Council voted unanimously at a meeting Monday night to refer a proposed cannabis ordinance to the Westminster Planning and Zoning Commission for its review and recommendations.

Westminster Mayor Mona Becker and members of the Common Council expressed support after the meeting for the ordinance, contending that since Maryland residents overwhelmingly approved a ballot referendum to legalize recreational cannabis use during the 2022 general election, the council must establish rules to regulate sales in the city.

“In the referendum conducted last fall, the voters of Carroll County voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing the use of cannabis by adults in Maryland,” Council President Greg Pecoraro said in an email after the meeting. “The voters having spoken, I believe local governments must act to develop and adopt responsible rules around permitting and siting locations where cannabis may be lawfully purchased.

“The ordinance developed for Westminster creates an overlay zone that is an outgrowth of our current Medical Cannabis Overlay District,” he said. “It is our intent to follow the law approved by the voters in a manner that provides access for adults while appropriately managing where it will be available.”

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will review the ordinance and issue recommendations to the mayor and council. The ordinance will rename the city’s current Medical Cannabis Overlay District to the Cannabis Overlay District.

The district was adopted by the mayor and the council on Oct. 26, 2015 and allows for the location of facilities for growing, processing and dispensing medical cannabis within the city limits.

Mark Depo, Westminster’s director of Community Planning and Development, said there are two medical cannabis dispensaries located in the city. One has already informed the city that it will apply for a license to sell recreational marijuana, once the state law allows it on July 1.

“The City of Westminster already had zoning in place for medical cannabis, so it was straightforward to reevaluate the zoning overlay and apply a zone for sales of recreational cannabis on top of the medical zone,” Becker said, adding that there are “no concerns” in amending the zoning ordinance for recreational cannabis.

“We started the process at our council meeting (Monday), and the council is unanimous in support of this issue,” she said. “We will be able to provide adults with the opportunity to purchase recreational cannabis in a safe setting, and in an approved manner.”

Council members Ann Gilbert, Tony Chiavacci and Daniel Hoff all stated their support for the city ordinance, to comply with state law.

“My feeling on a personal level is completely irrelevant,” Chiavacci said. “The voters on the state level have voted, and it doesn’t matter.”

Their support is in stark contrast to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners who have expressed concerns about regulating the sale of recreational cannabis in the county. They made those concerns known most recently last week to representatives with the Maryland Association of Counties — a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide organization that advocates for county-level needs in the state legislature.

In April commissioners voted to refer decisions about when, where and how cannabis-related businesses can operate to the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The zoning commission is working on changes to the county’s zoning code to allow businesses with state licenses to sell recreational marijuana in the county and will present a proposal to the commissioners.

But the board said in April that the vote was made “under protest,” because commissioners did not support the legalization of marijuana.

As of July 1, individuals 21 and older can legally use, possess and consume up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750 mg of THC in Maryland. This amount is known as the “personal use amount.”

Medical marijuana businesses can begin converting their licenses to new medical and recreational cannabis licenses before July 1. That will be followed by a first round of new licenses for “social equity applicants” — those who have lived in or attended school in an area “disproportionally impacted” by cannabis criminalization — by Jan. 1. A second round of licenses will be granted after May 1, 2024, for any other applicants. Large portions of the revenue from a 9% sales tax on recreational cannabis will go to communities disproportionally affected by the war on drugs.