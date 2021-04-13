Candidates for Westminster mayor, council seats announced

The candidates for Westminster’s upcoming election were announced Monday night during a mayor and common council meeting.
The candidates for mayor are Mona Becker and Dennis Dillon and the candidates for the two open seats on the common council are Morgan Barkley-Mathers, Dan Hoff and incumbent Tony Chiavacci. The current mayor, Joe Dominick, and Ben Yingling, a council member, are not seeking reelection.
The election is May 11 and city residents can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Westminster voters who live on the west side of Md. 31 can vote at the Westminster Community Center located at 325 Royer Road. And those who live on the east side of Md. 31 can cast their vote at John Street Quartes of the Westminster Fire Company at 28 John Street.
The city states polling places may change due to COVID-19 restrictions but changes will be announced on the city’s website or Facebook page.
Voters can request absentee ballots by contacting the city clerk at SVisocsky@westgov.com or 410-848-4938. Completed absentee ballots can be returned to the drop box at the rear entrance of the new city government building at 45 West Main Street.
The deadline to request absentee ballot application is May 7 at 4:30 p.m.
The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy was March 30. Although the candidates’ names were not revealed by the city until Monday’s meeting, Becker, Chiavacci, Dillon and Hoff each announced their intentions via letters to the editor in the Times and numerous campaign signs were deployed well in advance.