Westminster election: Mayoral, council candidates state their case to voters

How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what would you like to see done to help in recovery? Every municipality in the United States has been negatively affected by COVID and Westminster is no exception. Almost every business owner I know and have talked to has taken advantage of PPP loans and other federal and state government assistance. I have watched businesses in Westminster change their model in order to survive the last year and a half. As a community, we are lucky that while our businesses have taken a hit, they are still open today to serve our community. When COVID hit, I made an increased commitment to patronize local businesses and encouraged others to do so as well. As we move forward towards recovery, we need to remember that these local businesses are the ones that support your child’s ball team, provide gift cards for your fundraising events, and host events at their facilities for local organizations. They are important parts of our daily life. The Mayor and Common Council need to promote Westminster businesses and events that bring visitors to our city; a renewed commitment to eating, shopping, living, and working local. We need to sit down with the business owners in town to listen to their concerns about the recovery. It’s certainly not going to happen overnight, but with sound financial planning and working with the business community, we can begin to recover from the last year.