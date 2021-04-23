Westminster mayor, council find way to raise salaries, fund new positions

Barbara Matthews, the city administrator, said option one is the most aggressive and would move employees to the midpoint pay raise. It would cost nearly $664,000, but it would not allow for new positions to be added. Option two would be the “middle of the road” and allow for the help desk attendant. It would cost about $557,000. Option three would be the least aggressive in moving employees to a midpoint range. It would cost just over $501,000, but it would allow for one equipment operator and the help desk assistant. None would allow for all three positions. Matthews recommended option one or two.