Westminster budget discussions continue; here’s how to weigh in

Carroll County Times
May 02, 2020 7:00 AM

The Westminster Mayor and Common Council will meet again to workshop the city budget and hear input from citizens May 4 at 5:30 via video on Facebook live at the city’s page “Westminster, Maryland.”

To weigh in with comments or testimony, citizens should send an email to the City Clerk at SVisocsky@westgov.com including their name and address.

A public hearing will concern the fiscal year 2021 Budget.

The council will also work with city staff on a budget workshop during the meeting. The first budget workshop was held Thursday April 30 and the video can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

