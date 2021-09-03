Carroll County’s Westminster library branch to close for 8 weeks starting Sept. 13 due to construction

The Carroll County Public Library’s Westminster Branch will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 13, for eight weeks due to construction.
The temporary closure is required to ensure the safety of customers and staff. Construction will cover the installation of HVAC equipment and replacement of roofing.
No services will be offered at Westminster branch while it is closed. Customers may continue to return materials using the bookdrop, however, customers who have materials on hold should change their pickup locations to a branch other than Westminster.
The Eldersburg, Finksburg, Mount Airy, North Carroll, and Taneytown branches will remain open during this period.
Branch Manager Christina Ogle said staff at the Westminster branch will have a variety of options for work during this time, including temporarily relocating to other branches.
“We’re so looking forward to having improvements,” she said. “I know our customers will miss us as much as we’ll miss them but we’ll be ecstatic to welcome them back.”
Updates about the closure and reopening will be posted at library.carr.org. For help with holds or account questions, customers can call 410-386-4488 or email ask@carr.org.