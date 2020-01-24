With hundreds of vendors, thousands of discounted cycling and fitness products, product demos, prize giveaways, and more, the Stop Swap and Save is billed as the East Coast’s largest indoor bicycle swap meet and consumer bike expo.
The bike swap event will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, at 706 Agricultural Center Drive in Westminster.
Admission to this event is $5 for ages 10 and older. Find everything you need for all kinds of bikes, including bike parts, cycling accessories and clothing, as well as new bikes.
Robin Culver, the owner and event promoter, said that in the past, the Stop Swap and Save has drawn over 4,000 visitors from six states and Washington, D.C.
“The swap was started [23 years ago] by my husband and college friend,” she said.
Over the years, the event has grown, Now, some of the vendors provide demos or hands-on displays.
“And we have a raffle that runs every hour,” Culver said. “We raffle off Swap shirts, gift certificates from Road ID, and many items that our vendors donate."
Food, including egg sandwiches, will be available at breakfast and lunch.
Culver hopes to see a big turnout.
“Whether you’re looking for road bikes, mountain bikes, triathlon bikes, BMX bikes, clothing, bike parts, cycling accessories, vintage, new or used, there’s something for everyone,” she said, “And all for sale at discounted prices.”
Learn more online at www.stopswapandsave.com or call 410-848-6704.