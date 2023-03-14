Westminster Astronomical Society ramps up spring events with star party and planetarium visit

Pankaj “Doc” Desai, planetarium director, stands in the planetarium at Bear Branch Nature Center. He is a member of the Westminster Astronomical Society, which holds “star parties” on the second Saturday of each month. If the weather permits, astronomy enthusiasts can bring their telescopes to share a love of stargazing with others. March 11, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“What’s up?” It might seem like a simple question, but it has kept one Westminster group transfixed for decades.

Members of the Westminster Astronomical Society and other attendees had a stellar time observing the wonders of the night sky Saturday night during a star party and planetarium display. The astronomy club was responsible for organizing the free event at Bear Branch Nature Center, 300 John Owings Road in Westminster, on March 11 and every second Saturday of the month.

“There’s a lot of things you can see in the sky if you know where to look,” outreach director and Sykesville resident Skip Bird, 68, said. “And you’ve got the right size telescope and it’s not too cloudy.”

Although the weather was not clear enough Saturday for telescopes, the nature center’s planetarium offered attendees a fun way to learn about space. On a clear enough night, a telescope allows observers to see stars, planets and the Orion Nebula with the kind of clarity that seems unreal at first, said Bird, a lifelong Westminster Astronomical Society member.

“We call it the ‘oh wow’ moment, they lean over and look through there and they see Saturn for the first time — and it’s not like on your phone, it’s not like on a TV, it’s your eyeballs seeing it,” he said.

The Westminster Astronomical Society has slowly grown into one of the most-active astronomy clubs in the nation since it began in 1984, said founding member Curt Roelle, 65, of New Windsor. The society ranks in the top five most-engaged astronomy clubs in the U.S. and was one of two organizations to receive a picture from NASA that combines images from Hubble, Chandra and Spitzer space telescopes.

“Things like John Glenn orbiting the Earth really made an impression,” Roelle said. “So I always liked space.”

A typical stargazing event will attract anywhere from tens of people to hundreds. Bird said the club can predict how weather conditions will affect night sky visibility, but forecasting event attendance can be much trickier.

The astronomical society also has an emphasis on education and growing a passion for the stars. Bird said members assist with other clubs’ star parties, serve as guest speakers at events and produce educational programs as often as possible.

Bird said he hopes people will understand the joys of observing astronomy so they recognize the discourtesy of light pollution.

“The more passionate I am with astronomy, hopefully the more people I can get to turn off their lights, or point them down at the ground or using full-shielded lights,” Bird said, “so I can actually continue seeing my stars.”

Using motion-activated lights or red light at night are among the best practices for reducing light pollution, Bird said, although a full list can be found at the International Dark-Sky Association’s website (darksky.org).

Roelle said he moved to Carroll County from the D.C. area because Carroll has relatively scarce light pollution, and visibility from the Bear Branch Nature Center is particularly breathtaking.

The nature center’s planetarium was erected by the Westminster Astronomical Society in the 1990s, and the organization provides telescopes for public use at events. The group is several thousand dollars into funding a $15,000 telescope mount replacement and is accepting donations, Bird said.

Joining the society is a great way to get started with stargazing on your own, Roelle said.

“Don’t rush out and buy a telescope that’s going to be hard to learn how to use,” he said. “You should join a club and see what other people have before going out and taking the plunge. So it’s a good way to go shopping and get some hands-on experience.”

The Westminster Astronomical Society’s schedule of events begins to ramp up in April, Bird said, just in time for warmer weather. The society will hold a happy hour star party at Milkhouse Brewing in Mount Airy on Saturday, 6-9 p.m., at 8253 Dollyhyde Road. The event is free and open to the public.

The group meets at 7:15 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month and holds a star party and planetarium show on the second Saturday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Both events are free to attend and held at the Bear Branch Nature Center, although planetarium shows require pre-registration by calling 410-386-2103 or scheduling online: https://ccrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program

“Just come out,” Bird said. “You don’t have to have a telescope, you don’t have to have any knowledge or anything like that just come out because astronomy is just looking up.”

The club also plans to increase public engagement ahead of an annular (partial) solar eclipse in October and a complete solar eclipse over parts of western Pennsylvania — and partial eclipse over Carroll County — set to last twice as long as the 2017 eclipse, in April 2024.