Westminster Antique Mall closes with tenant failing to pay rent, displacing vendors: ‘It’s a tragedy’

Doyle said he came to the mall to drop off books Aug. 30. Walking past Green at the register, he said hello. Doyle arrived to his spot and began tidying. Another vendor approached to ask why he wasn’t packing. The vendor told Doyle they had to be out of the mall by close of business the next day — that it was closing. Doyle had no idea. He thought the business would be open until the end of 2020. In fact, he’d planned to write Green a rent check.