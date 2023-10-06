Westminster Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 200th anniversary with a parade Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Saturday the Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. #1 — also known as the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department — is hosting a parade to celebrate the company’s 200th anniversary.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., in downtown Westminster, starting at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, and proceeding east to Main Street, to Longwell Avenue, to Distillery Drive, and ending at the fire station, at 28 John St.

The fire company will also host an open house Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring tours of its museum, children’s activities, fire prevention tips and recruitment information.

The parade is considered the main event in the fire company’s celebration of its 200th anniversary. Dan Plunkert, president of the department, called it “a car show for fire trucks.”

The parade will feature more than 100 pieces of fire equipment, with about 75 antique fire engines dating back about 100 years, said Kevin Dayhoff, fire company spokesman.

On Dec. 21, 1823, officials signed paperwork to become known as the Union Fire Company of the Town of Westminster. The company’s first station was located on Church Street.

In 1879, the department reorganized and incorporated under the current name. In 1998, a new station house was dedicated at the current location, on John Street.

The Historical Museum of the Westminster Fire Department is located in the fire company building. Within the museum, visitors can see and examine historical documents, artifacts, and antique equipment from the fire department’s service to Carroll County, including the City of Westminster.

A virtual tour of The Historical Museum of the Westminster Fire Department and a history timeline are available at http://westminstervfd.org/museum.