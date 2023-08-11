Helicopter aids in post-storm cleanup efforts in Westminster

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A helicopter aided in the installation of new transmission wires for power poles Friday afternoon along Route 140 in Westminster.

The repair work along the roadway in Westminster continued through the week after a powerful storm on Monday night knocked out power to thousands of customers. Wind damage was most extreme across a swath of northern Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties, where the majority of the power outages occurred.

National Weather Service meteorologists are still determining the strength of the straight-line winds that barreled into Route 140, also known as Baltimore Boulevard, in Westminster. Straight-line wind, unlike tornadic wind, does not rotate.

The fierce winds knocked down more than 30 utility poles along Baltimore Boulevard, dropping the towering beams across the busy three-lane road for more than a mile. The 80-foot poles are buried 11 feet into the ground. Live wires entangled 34 cars, trapping 33 people and 14 children inside their vehicles Monday night while BGE crews worked for more than five hours in the rain to shut off the electricity.

It is “extremely rare” for that number of poles to be broken in one weather event, said Stephanie Weaver, a BGE spokesperson. The damage impacted more than 10,200 customers.

A helicopter aids in the stringing of transmission wires on the new poles along Route 140 in Westminster Friday, August 9, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Colin Prentice, an ITS Technican with MDOT, works on repairing a street lamp at the intersection of Malcolm Drive and Route 140 in Westminster Friday, August 9, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

A worker uncoils wire to be strung on the new transmission poles along Route 140 in Westminster Friday, August 9, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)