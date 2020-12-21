Event honors veterans at historic African American cemetery in Carroll County

Allan Toop served in the 4th United States Colored Troops during the Civil War and was killed in action in 1864 at New Market Heights south of Richmond, Virginia. The heroic action of 14 members of the Colored Troops during that battle earned them Medals of Honor. Although Toop’s burial location in Virginia is unknown, his story is part of the long history of this small Black cemetery, one of less than 10 in the county.