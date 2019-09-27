Threat reported at West Middle School in Westminster

West Middle School in Westminster received a threat Thursday that was investigated and deemed non-credible, according to the school’s principal.
At around 7 p.m., an email signed by Principal Erin Brilhart was sent out to parents of West Middle students saying in part: “Earlier this evening, after students were dismissed from school, we were made aware of a threat against West Middle School. Local law enforcement have been notified and are working on the situation.”
A subsequent email signed by Brilhart, some two hours later, said the threat had been investigated.
“Earlier this evening you received an email regarding an alleged threat to West Middle School. Local law enforcement has worked with the school administration and the Supervisor of School Security to investigate the incident and has deemed it non-credible," the email said. "All necessary supports are in place for students and staff. CCPS takes every threat seriously and we encourage all students, parents and staff to report any concerning behavior or threats, so they can be properly investigated.”