Officials approve upgrades to Westminster Fitness Center’s locker room facilities

The City of Westminster continues its efforts to renovate and upgrade features of its Westminster Family Fitness Center.
In 2020, the city completed major work on the fitness center during an extended shutdown of the facility. This included plumbing, flooring and painting as well as updated HVAC controls, according to Westminster’s fiscal 2021 budget. The current focus is on the facility’s men’s and women’s locker rooms, which remain open during renovations.
In October, the city council approved a contract with Boulevard Contractors Corporation for phase two locker room renovations. Officials had set aside $65,000 in the fiscal 2022 budget for the renovations, but approved Boulevard Contractors Corporation’s bid for $42,185.
On Monday, the council approved a change order to the contract at a cost of $2,507.10. The approved changes bring the total cost of the fitness center locker room renovations to $44,692.10, according to Abby Gruber, director of the city’s recreation and parks department.
Gruber called the current upgrades “cosmetic” and said she believes the fitness center’s locker room bathrooms had not been renovated since 1996.
“The lockers are rusting through, the bathroom partitions as well are rusting through, our countertops are delaminating and stained from hard water — so it’s just necessary upgrades,” Gruber said at the city council meeting Monday.
The change order includes updates to the countertop material from plastic to granite, replacement of soap dispensers with upgraded automatic versions, as well as adding a frameless mirror in the men’s locker room.
In fiscal 2021, the city invested in phase one of locker room renovations by providing new shower rooms in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms, Gruber said.
Council members also approved a requested 25-week extension to the renovation contract, specifically for the installation of new lockers.
“The new lockers are back-ordered, so that extension is for more time,” Gruber said. “We know that we can likely complete the other items on the list” within the approved timeframe.
The city’s recreation services department operates the fitness center, located on Longwell Avenue. The full-service fitness facility includes a 4,500 square foot gymnasium and three smaller exercise studios, as well as a fitness center with cardio exercise machines, such as treadmills, and weight-lifting equipment. More than 50 group fitness classes are hosted at the center each week. Monthly memberships are sold to city residents and non-residents, and day passes are also available to use the facility.
The former Old Westminster Armory was originally constructed in 1918 and was used for military purposes until the 1980s when the National Guard moved to a new building. The city leased the space then ultimately purchased it in the early 1990s.