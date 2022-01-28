Officials approve upgrades to Westminster Fitness Center’s locker room facilities

The city’s recreation services department operates the fitness center, located on Longwell Avenue. The full-service fitness facility includes a 4,500 square foot gymnasium and three smaller exercise studios, as well as a fitness center with cardio exercise machines, such as treadmills, and weight-lifting equipment. More than 50 group fitness classes are hosted at the center each week. Monthly memberships are sold to city residents and non-residents, and day passes are also available to use the facility.