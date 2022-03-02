COVID-19 transmission rate reaches ‘low’ level in Carroll County for first time in months

As the county’s COVID-19 case rates continue their decline, only one new death was attributed to the coronavirus this week in Carroll County. The COVID-19 positivity rate reached 4.69% this week, putting the county in the “low transmission” category for the first time in months, according to Rachel Turner, community health educator at the Carroll County Health Department.
The overall COVID-19 case count in Carroll County is now at 21,044, Turner noted.
Carroll County Public Schools reported Wednesday 67 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, the lowest number of cases reported in schools this school year. All cases were in students; zero staff cases were reported.
The school system also reported 31 people in quarantine this week, which is the lowest number of people in quarantine during this school year, according to the dashboard. Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.
This is the seventh consecutive week that overall case numbers have declined, after peaking at 1,313 cases reported for the week ending Jan. 12.
This week, Eldersburg had the most positive cases among elementary schools with six. Among middle schools, the highest number of cases was at Sykesville, which reported five. Manchester Valley had the most positive cases among high schools with four.
The Carroll County Health Department offers COVID testing at 290 S. Center St., Westminster. For updated information, visit cchd.maryland.gov/covidtesting or call 410-876-4848.
The health department also hosts vaccination clinics at Carroll Community College for residents age 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for COVID-19 are available. Walk-in vaccinations are available. Registration is at https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/.
In partnership with the health department, the Carroll County Public Library system has been distributing free COVID-19 home-test kits at branches and its headquarters. Those interested should check the library website at https://library.carr.org or call 410-386-4488 for current distribution details.
Test kits also may be requested through the federal government online at covidtests.gov. One set of four tests is available per mailing address. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test kit, the Maryland Department of Health is asking for results to be submitted to covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.