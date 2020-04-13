Wind advisory for Carroll County in effect until 6 p.m. Monday; heavy rainfall, hail, tornadoes possible

After a mild and warm Easter Sunday, the weather Monday was more lion than lamb, with a wind advisory and the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Carroll County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory until 6 p.m. for all of Carroll and surrounding areas.
In the late morning, the region was in a “brief break in the action,” said NWS Meteorologist Michael Souza, but a secondary line was developing in central West Virginia and moving east.
The main weather concern for Carroll when that second bout of storm arrives will be the gusty winds, which may reach 50 or 60 mph, he said.
There is the threat of heavy rainfall and possibility of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes through about 3 p.m.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency advised residents to secure outdoor items like trashcans, keep cellphones charged in case of a power outage, follow your local forecasts on multiple platforms and if possible, stay home and off the roads during storms in case of rushing water.
The NWS website for the region puts the chance of precipitation at 80% during the day with rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Meteorologists warned trees could be more prone to falling given that the ground is already saturated from morning rain.
In more coastal areas of Maryland, flood warnings are in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Baltimore and along the shoreline in southern Baltimore and Harford counties. High tides could be 3 feet above normal, the weather service said.
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.