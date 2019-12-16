An overnight wintry mix of snow and ice and a forecast including the possibility of more of each caused schools to adjust their schedules on Monday.
Carroll County Public Schools, after initially announcing a late opening with a re-evaluation, canceled school. It is the first inclement weather day of the 2019-20 school year used by CCPS.
Carroll Community College and McDaniel College, meanwhile, both announced they will be opening at 10 a.m.
For Carroll, the National Weather Service predicted mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch through 1 p.m. As of 7:30 a.m., the Baltimore region has seen less than an inch of snow, according to the weather service.
Forecasts were calling for more precipitation for the evening commute.
According to a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), crews were out in preparation of the precipitation, pretreating roadways with brine, an anti-icing solution. They planned to continue to deploy resources throughout the morning, but they were encouraging motorists to delay travel if possible and to exercise extreme caution on elevated surfaces such as ramps, bridges and overpasses, which freeze first.