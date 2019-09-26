A wax melts store in between Emmitsburg and Taneytown will hold its grand opening this Saturday.
Brittany Nadwodny, owner of Brittany’s Sweet Tartz Wax Co., started creating wax melts over two years ago for the same reason people melt them — the smell.
“For a while, I was buying lots of wax melts,” she said, “because I love the scents of making the house smell good. One day, my mom asked me, ‘Why don’t you try to make your own and see what happens?' So, I went ahead and got supplies, made my first batch and I was hooked from there.”
Wax melts give off scents just like a normal candle, but without a wick or open flame. They’re designed to be warmed gradually, often with a electric power source.
Currently, Nadwodny’s store will only sell wax melts, but she plans to carry a couple of burners in the store, too.
Nadwodny’s wax melts are sold in a variety of shapes and sizes, from clam shells to flowers. The melt can cost anywhere from $2 to $7.
Nadwodny will hold a grand opening for her store this Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the store’s location at 11605 Taneytown Pike.
Having a business that she could run herself, making her own hours, worked best for Nadwodny — not only so she could better take care of her son but also because of her medical condition.
“I have fibromyalgia, so it’s like a muscle and joint pain type thing,” Nadwodny said. “So, I also wanted to start a company that a job would allow me to stay home with my little one because when I started out — he’s 5 now, but when I started out he was a tiny guy. So, I wanted something that would also give me the ability to stay home with him if I could.”
Brittany’s Sweet Tartz Wax Co. is based out of a shed that she only decided to use as a storefront about three months ago.
Nadwodny already had a website for her wax melts for about a year and eight months before opening her store (https://www.brittanyssweettartz.com/), but needed more space.
“My hold back before the store was I was working in such a small space, so I wasn’t able to make as much as I wanted to or have enough in stock for my customers," she said. “So my hope for this store is to expand and be able to make enough product for my customers and to keep them happy.”
Nadwodny runs everything in the store herself. However, she said, “It’s kind of a pain, but it’s worth it.”
The grand opening Saturday will offer all products 10 percent off, a raffle for a $20 gift card to the store, desserts from Dozen Desserts in Emmitsberg and over 100 scents to choose from.