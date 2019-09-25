Wawa to open second Carroll County location in Eldersburg

A new Wawa is set to open its doors in Carroll County on Thursday morning.
The opening of the new location, at 1310 Liberty Road, marks Wawa’s first store in Eldersburg and the second in Carroll, the other being in Westminster.
The grand opening celebration will include free T-shirts, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with officials and a charitable hoagie building competition between the Maryland State Police and Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, according to a Wawa news release.
“At Wawa we recognize that our customers lives move at a rapid pace, and whenever we open new stores, it is our goal to deliver our unique brand of convenience in a way that fits our customers busy lives and is attuned to their specific tastes,” Wawa spokesman Adam Schall said in the release.
The hoagie building competition, Hoagies for Heroes, will conclude the celebration to honor Maryland State Police and Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department. Each team will have three minutes to build the most hoagies “in the traditional Wawa way,” according to the release. The winning and runners-up teams will get $1,000 checks for the charities of their choice.
According to the release, the new location will offer free coffee to all customers between the grand opening Thursday and Sunday.
The new location will open at 8 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. by general manager Jim Gordon, area manager Renee Lust, other Wawa representatives and customers, and Wally Goose, the Wawa mascot.