Carroll County’s second Wawa opens in Eldersburg, aims to become a part of the community

“It’s going to be a place where people come together. I’ve been dealing with ... Carroll County Community College and speaking to a lot of business owners and just from the feel of the community, they can’t wait for us to get here," said Gordon on Wednesday. “We’re looking forward to serving the community. We, as a company, are very involved in the community. It’s going to be a place where they can come in and feel like they’re part of our Wawa family."