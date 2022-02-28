Electrical improvements approved for Freedom District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sykesville

Carroll County commissioners recently agreed to award two contracts for repairs and improvements at the Freedom District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sykesville.
At last week’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting, commissioners approved a request from the Bureau of Utilities to award a $31,814.20 contract for electrical repairs and improvements at the treatment plant to Eastern Sales and Engineering Company of Westminster.
Bureau chief Andrew Watcher told commissioners that the wastewater treatment plant consists of a newer facility completed in 2009 and an older plant constructed in 1981. Portions of the old plant continue to be used in processing of the effluent water byproduct of the newer facility’s water treatment operation.
Staff has temporarily repaired a significant issue with the conduit and wiring at the old plant, Watcher said, but permanent improvements are required. Watcher said the project would upgrade the older plant to current code requirements and will allow the overall water treatment plant to continue to function in a reliable and efficient manner.
The bid amount is within the county’s adopted budget and no additional funds will be necessary, Watcher added.
Construction of the Freedom District Wastewater Treatment Plant was the first non-state government contract for Maryland Environmental Service. MES has been continuously operating the plant since 1972. It currently treats 3.5 million gallons of wastewater per day from the Sykesville and Eldersburg areas.
Commissioners also approved a request last week from the Bureau of Utilities to award a $31,273.65 contract for the purchase of a replacement grinder for the Sykesville Pumping Station to JWC Environmental.
The pumping station is a facility containing equipment for pumping fluids from one place to another.
The existing grinder at the Sykesville Pumping Station was installed in 2003 and is no longer operational nor can it be repaired in an economical manner, Watcher said.
The grinder is a critical component in the overall operation of the pumping station. Its main purpose is to shred any solids contained within the wastewater stream that reaches the station into a fine slurry. This protects the pumps and other equipment from damages and clogging.
The Sykesville Pumping Station will undergo a redesign or upgrade during the next several years and it is the bureau’s intention to use the replacement grinder in the new facility.