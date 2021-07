At the conclusion of "Porch Talk," the Mayor of Sykesville, Stacy Link, surprises Warren Dorsey with the announcement that the new park was named after his mother, Carrie Dorsey. "Porch Talk" at the Gate House Museum of History in Sykesville with the authors of "In Carrie's Footprints, The Long Walk of Warren Dorsey" Jack McBride White and Warren Dorsey, Sunday July 18, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)