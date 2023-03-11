South Carroll area senior walking group picks up its pace with more members and gatherings

Lynn Woodruff of Eldersburg treks over rock obstacles as she's followed by Catonsville resident Armen Thoumaian and other members of the Walkie Talkie's walking group during a hike on trails around Liberty Reservoir on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

What started as a small group at the South Carroll Senior Center nearly a decade ago has transformed into a club with more than 100 members who walk, eat and drink together — all while chatting it up.

For years, the walking group of mostly older adults known as the Walkie Talkies met several times a week. But the social aspect of the group has recently transcended its roots in walking — it now meets to have dinner or just hang out several times a month, often at group organizer Bob Corbin’s house in Sykesville, on the Howard County side.

“It’s like therapy,” said Corbin, 86, “and it’s a great group of people, it truly is. A lot of people come and go and we have a lot of members now that no longer seem to walk, but they have told me they want to stay in touch, so they remain members.”

The group has nearly doubled in size the last two years, with 130 people on Corbin’s email list. Walkie Talkies has a core group of dedicated members who attend most walks, but Corbin said anyone is welcome to join for one of its sociable strolls.

“I have been very successful in signing people up,” Corbin said, “I’ve been less successful in getting them to walk regularly.”

Live music in downtown Sykesville on Fridays has been a catalyst for the group, and Corbin hosted the first Walkie Talkies wine and cheese party at his house last fall after the end of the summer music series. Corbin said the event was a hit, with group members walking around his farm before retiring to the house to consume wine and snacks provided by attendees. It was the kind of evening that stretched into the night, with many Walkie Talkies not wanting the party to end.

Expanding upon the social component of Walkie Talkies feels true to the group’s origin, founder Daisy Levy, 76, said.

“Bob Corbin has been very, very gracious in opening his home to people,” Levy said. “It’s a very healthy club, not just physically, it’s also mentally healthy for them.”

Walkie Talkies grew from a group of South Carroll Senior Center residents who participated in bus trips organized by Levy.

Today, the group welcomes humans and dogs of all ages on walks, most of which are typically planned in the south Carroll area. Corbin said the group has members fromCarroll County and beyond.

Levy said she started the group with hopes someone else would take over. She served as organizer for about half a year.

“It makes me feel very proud that I started that group of Walkie Talkies — so many nice people in that group,” Levy said, “just lovely.”

New member Kathy Barnett, 66, of Marriottsville on the Carroll County side, said it’s hard to imagine Walkie Talkies without Corbin at the group’s helm.

“Bob is really the impetus behind it all and he does it with good humor,” Barnett said, “just really a remarkable man.”

Corbin lost his wife to cancer in 2017 and joined the group as an outlet for socialization that aligned with his active lifestyle. He said he was put in charge of the group after a year of consistently walking with them.

Barnett said Walkie Talkies is a good fit for her because she has been a walker for more than 30 years, but prefers to chat while walking.

“There’s something about that time just passing oh so quickly as you’re walking with someone,” she said. “You’re talking and in a snap you’ve walked a mile and a half and you don’t even realize that you’ve done that because you’ve been engaged. So it is physically beneficial, but it is also very socially beneficial.”

The Walkie Talkies meet for walks several times per week and often meet for dinner on Fridays. Anyone interested in receiving more information or becoming a member can email Bob Corbin at bobcorbi@gmail.com.