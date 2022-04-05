Walk Carroll, a free exercise program for anyone who lives, works or plays in Carroll County, debuts

Carroll County residents can now take advantage of Walk Carroll, a free exercise program offered by the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The county parks department provides a wide variety of recreational opportunities including miles of paved and natural surface trails. Walk Carroll is a long-term walking and exercise program that provides regular, accessible physical activity opportunities for anyone who lives, works, or plays in Carroll County.

This program is sponsored by the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County, a local nonprofit group. Free monthly events are scheduled to promote walking and exercising in county parks.

Tasha Cramer, director of community health improvement with the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County, told commissioners about the program during a meeting last week. She said the partnership regularly completes a community health assessment to identify needs, then prioritizes those needs and creates programming to address them.

“In the last community health assessment we completed, some of the top things were mental health, heart health, obesity and diabetes,” Cramer said. “With that comes Walk Carroll.”

Cramer said group walks have been scheduled at parks throughout Carroll County. The first walk of the series took place at Cape Horn Park March 29.

Several county parks will also offer story strolls, during which families can read a book while walking. Pets are also welcome.

Participants are invited to fill out a trails passport while visiting parks in the county and answer trivia questions to win a prize.

“This year we gave away a FitBit and a pass to Piney Run Park for the year,” Cramer said, adding the group has also partnered with TownMall to encourage people to walk at the mall every Friday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.

“I’m very grateful for this,” Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a District 4 Republican, said. “I like the fact the library has teamed up to [provide] story-telling to get children out there … I also like that you can bring dogs and give them a chance to even socialize.”

Bouchat said residents who decide to take part could have the opportunity to casually walk with commissioners and share their concerns.

“I’m going to try to go on every walk … and I encourage county staff to go,” he said.

Jeff Degitz, director of the parks department, said trails are by far the most popular amenity in the county parks.

“We have 50 miles of trails … and best of all they are free,” he said. “Anyone can go out at any time of the day and use those trails. Part of the attraction of having this partnership and series was to get people to go to some different parks and try different trails … Our hope is that they’ll go back often.”

On the suggestion of Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a Republican representing District 1, and Commissioner Richard Weaver, a District 2 Republican, those who participate in Walk Carroll will have their name entered into a drawing at the end of the year-long series. The winner will receive a FitBit.

A resident’s name will be entered for each walk they complete.

“This is good for mental health, too,” Bouchat said. “It is absolutely amazing how fast your mental stress can be released as you go for a walk.”

A schedule of the walks is available at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/recreation-parks/things-to-do/walk-carroll-a-walk-in-the-park/.