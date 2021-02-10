Westminster sets new Wakefield Valley Park input meeting date for March 3

The city of Westminster’s Recreation and Parks Department has picked March 3 as the date for the third Wakefield Valley Park meeting.
The department has received public input on what the 187-acre land should look like for the past couple of months. The second meeting was held at the Carroll Arts Center on West Main Street two weeks ago with more than 60 people in attendance. The third meeting will be held there as well.
Like last time, there will be a 6 p.m. session and a 7:15 p.m. session where citizens will hear what the city has in mind and the public can give their input as well. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook and can be watched later on the city’s website. The public can also send the city comments by emailing WakefieldComments@westgov.com by March 10. Those who want to attend in-person must RSVP by calling 410-751-5501 or emailing WestminsterRec@westgov.com.
During the second meeting on Jan. 27, the city’s hired architect, Peter Stone, showed a draft of what the park could look like. He mentioned playgrounds, disc golf, dog parks, restoration, another entry way and wide-open space.
Recommendations from those who attended in-person included restoring the Durbin House for educational purposes, wheelchair accessibility, a bike parking rack and bike “playground,” pickleball courts, a gravel extension to the existing trails and a fishing pier.