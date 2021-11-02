(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Mount Airy's special mayoral election | PHOTOS Nov 02, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Election Day 2021, a special election was held in Mt. Airy for mayor to replace the late mayor Pat Rockinberg Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Mount Airy special election Voters turn out in numbers to cast ballots in ballot in Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy special election Election official Dennis Regulinski, left, hands a sticker to Stephanie Holloway, with her daughter Morgan, 5, after she cast her ballot in Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy special election Carman Peltzer checks in with election officials Mark Moxley, left, and Fran Muraca before voting in Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy special election Camille Ettenger, left, and her daughter Laura Wonsala walk into the Mount Airy Fire Company Reception Hall to vote in ballot in Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy special election A photo of late mayor Pat Rockinberg is displayed on Pamela Reed's campaign table outside of Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy election Mayoral candidate Larry Hushour feeds Waffles, a crested blue Swedish duck belonging to Graceful Action at his campaign table outside of Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy election Waffles, a pet crested blue Swedish duck belonging to Graceful Action, puts on a show in front of Larry Hushour's campaign table outside of Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy election Stephanie Holloway, with her daughter Morgan, 5, checks in with election officials Nick and Fran Muraca before casting her ballot in Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Mount Airy election Voters line up to check in on the Carroll County side of Mount Airy's special mayoral election Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement