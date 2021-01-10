‘You personify the greatness of this county’: Westminster’s Mark Vigliotti recognized for his volunteerism with health department

Ed Singer recalled first meeting Mark Vigliotti before the COVID-19 pandemic began, when Vigliotti stopped by the Carroll County Health Department and dropped off a resume. Singer, the county’s top health official, said he wasn’t quite “sure how I’d really use this guy right now.”
Singer got to know Vigliotti rather well over the next 10 months, with Vigliotti becoming one of the health department’s more involved volunteers. So much so that the Board of Carroll County Commissioners took some time during their Thursday open session to present Vigliotti, a Westminster resident, with a proclamation that recognized his dedication and volunteerism.
The proclamation was signed by all five county commissioners and officially adopted Dec. 10, when Vigliotti’s volunteer log stood at more than 700 hours. That number has surpassed 1,000 in early January, and Singer said Vigliotti spends almost every day at the county’s Shipley Arena testing site at Carroll County Agriculture Center.
Vigliotti also volunteers his time at Winters Mill High School’s gymnasium, which has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site.
“We can’t get any of this done without all the volunteers helping us out,” Singer said. “I just really want to thank Mark.”
Vigliotti joined the commissioners meeting virtually from Shipley Arena and thanked them for recognizing him, but made sure to point out that all of the health department’s volunteers deserve the same accolades.
“Sincerely, this credit does not belong to me. It belongs to the Carroll County Health Department,” Vigliotti said. “All of the staff there. They have been tremendous to work with.”
Vigliotti said he has a background in emergency management, having spent 14 years assisting with federal agency deployments, and has helped with than 40 major disasters. The coronavirus pandemic has been unique, however.
Vigliotti has helped in multiple ways, from in-person services at testing and vaccination sites to helping with the distribution of personal protective equipment and more.
He is easily averaging 40 hours per week with his volunteerism, Singer said.
“This is the longest emergency response that he’s ever been involved with,” Singer said. “We certainly couldn’t be doing this without you.”
The commissioners agreed.
“You personify the greatness of this county,” said Eric Bouchat, R-District 4. “We are a wonderful county because of people like you.”
Vigliotti said he appreciated everyone’s kind words, but cut them short to say he as needed in the testing site once more.
“You know sometimes God puts people in the right place at the right time,“ Singer said, “and I’m glad you’re there for us.”
Added commissioner and board president Ed Rothstein with a smile: “OK ... now get back to work. Thank you so much for all you’re doing.”